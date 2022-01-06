Covid cases soar in SWLA in school-aged children following holiday celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Covid cases continue to soar throughout the country, adding pressure to our already strained health systems, there is no slow-down projected as children return to the classroom.

“It is spreading very rapidly here in Lake Charles,” said Doctor David Wallace with The Children’s Clinic of SWLA.

With a surge of Covid cases in Southwest Louisiana, Dr. David Wallace said the majority of cases are thought to be the Omicron variant.

“Omicron is much more transmissible so therefore it’s spreading quicker than delta, that’s the bad side. The good side is that children don’t seem to be getting as sick as the adults did with delta,” Wallace said.

The Children’s Clinic is also feeling the effects of the nationwide shortage of Covid testing kits.

“What we do now is if they’re asymptomatic, we send them to get a PCR at the drive-through at Memorial or at the path lab, and we can actually do the swab and we’ll send it out but if they’re symptomatic and they make an appointment we will test them in the office,” Wallace said.

Wallace said one thing to note regarding hospitalizations in kids.

Many children may not be hospitalized and have Covid but not be admitted because of Covid.

“So, when they go into a hospital with pneumonia, bronchiolitis, or a fracture, or appendicitis they have to get tested for covid so they get tested for Covid and it shows up as a statistic of being in the hospital with Covid but not caused by Covid,” Wallace said.

He said the staff at The Children’s Clinic is ready for what may lie ahead.

“We saw it coming unlike some people but we did see it coming so we are prepared. Our lab is very good. We are prepared with our physicians so we are prepared to handle it,” Wallace said.

Wallace encouraged anyone who can get vaccinated to do so.

He also wants to remind everyone that the vaccine doesn’t stop the spread but it will reduce the symptoms of the virus.

