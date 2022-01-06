COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 14,077 new cases.

· 12 new deaths.

· 1,412 patients hospitalized (125 more than previous update).

· 76% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.30 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 763 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 65 patients hospitalized (15 more than previous update).

· 37.94 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 571 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40.08 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 72 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 56 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.36 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 11 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.53 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 53 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.36 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 60 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.9 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 13 active cases among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

