Controlled burn, brush fires taking place in Beauregard and Fort Polk area, according to officials

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) -

According to the US Forest Service and Fort Polk, there were prescribed burns taking place in the South area of Fort Polk. Officials say the wind picked up and it spread beyond the fire break. Officials add that no structures were burned and the fire has been contained.

According to Beauregard officials, there is a large controlled burn taking place on the east side of the parish, in the Bundick Lake area.

Officials say there are a few brush fires in other parts of the parish like Ragley and on the west side of the parish.

