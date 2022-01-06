Beauregard officials investigating ‘threatening phone message’ made toward Beauregard Alternative Program

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - In a joint press release Thursday, the Beauregard Parish School Board, DeRidder Police Department and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are currently investigating a “threatening phone message” made toward the Beauregard Alternative Program.

The Beauregard Alternative Program, of the Beauregard Parish School System, received a threatening phone message left on the phone system at 4:37 p.m., Wed., Jan. 5, according to officials.

Officials said the message was retrieved from the phone system when personnel arrived on the morning of Jan. 6.

According to the joint press release, officials said, “The message stated that the person planned to blow up the school.”

The DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office were immediately notified and are on-site at the school, according to officials.

The BAP and all related facilities have been evacuated, and bomb experts have been called to the site, according to officials.

The Beauregard Parish School Board and administration take all threats to the safety and security of our students and employees seriously. We are working with law enforcement and security agencies to ensure the buildings are safe. We will continue to monitor the situation, working with law enforcement officials, and will provide notifications to parents, employees, and the public as more information becomes available.

The DeRidder Police Department is actively investigating the incident with assistance from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the DeRidder Fire Department, Louisiana State Police and Ft. Polk EOD, according to officials.

All students, faculty and employees have been safely evacuated from the school, and the immediate area around the school has been deemed safe, according to officials.

Officials said they are awaiting final clearance from the Ft. Polk EOD team.

