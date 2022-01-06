50/50 Thursdays
Authorities warning citizens of scam reported in area

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Thursday, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a warning to residents regarding a scam that had recently been reported in the area.

The initial investigation revealed the victim received priority mail from the postal service, according to the sheriff’s office. 

Inside was a letter stating they had been selected to complete a “secret survey assignment” by evaluating a list of stores that sell American Express gift cards, the sheriff’s office said. 

The sheriff’s office said the letter instructs the victim to deposit a check, which is enclosed in the letter, and use part of the funds to purchase $1,500 worth of gift cards. 

The letter then instructs the victim to take photos of the front and back of the gift cards and text and email them to the contact information listed along with other requested information in reference to the store where the cards were purchased, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said this is a scam.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the scam to contact them at 337-491-3605.

