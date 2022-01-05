50/50 Thursdays
Zion Williamson speaks on injury for first time since media day

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)(Alex Goodlett | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has yet to see the court this season and it appears he won’t be returning anytime soon.

The star player has broken his silence about his foot injury for the first time since media day through a joint statement with the team Wednesday afternoon.

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me,” said Williamson. “I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level.”

Through statements made by VP David Griffin and Williamson on media day, it seemed that the star would be available at some point this season. With medical evaluation still ahead in the coming weeks, a return for Williamson could be in serious doubt as the All-Star break draws nearer.

“Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey – my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most,” Williamson continued.

Griffin said that although the team is still monitoring Williamson’s progress, he will continue to rehab away from the team to focus on the task at hand.

“Since we notified everyone on Dec. 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight-bearing activities. He continues along that path,” Griffin said. “We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

