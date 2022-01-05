Martin Luther King Jr. Festival returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana residents will once again gather to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. after the 2021 festival was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17, with the parade rolling through downtown Lake Charles Monday.

The MLK Coalition announced this year’s theme: “The road to freedom is a difficult road. It always makes for temporary setbacks.”

The scheduled events are as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 15

Memorial Brunch, Washington Marion High School Gym, 10:30 a.m., featuring guest speaker Fourteen Judicial Court Judge Derrick Kee and honoring community members who uphold King’s legacy. Tickets are available on Eventbrite

Sunday, Jan. 16

MLK Celebration of Gospel, New Sunlight Baptist Church, 5:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Monday, Jan. 17

MLK Parade, 11:00 a.m., Lake Charles Civic Center to Broad Street, Enterprise Boulevard, Mill Street, Lake Shore Drive and ending at the Civic Center. Entry registration is on Eventbrite

