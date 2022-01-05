50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 4, 2022.

Matthew Ryan Jouett, 26, Boyce: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; failure to register as a sex offender; failure to obey traffic laws while on a bicycle; contempt of court.

Brandon Scott Guillory, 25, Lake Charles: Burglary (3 charges); bank fraud; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); forgery (2 charges); contempt of court.

Keliyn Terel Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; violations of protective orders.

Derkesha Patrice Tucker, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges).

Fallon Louise-Page Keeling, 18, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Darius Marquis Mikel, 27, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Nathan Rashad Smith, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; money laundering; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Amy Elizabeth Hantz, 37, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (4 charges).

Daniel Shanes Purvis, 41, Vinton: Trespassing; contempt of court.

