50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Rio de Janeiro cancels Carnival parades because of COVID-19 surge

A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not...
A street parade in Rio de Janeiro is shown in this file photo. Carnival street parades will not be on tap this year, once again canceled due to COVID-19.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rio de Janeiro has canceled its world-famous Carnival street parades due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Eduardo Paes announced Tuesday during a YouTube livestream.

“We had a meeting today with the people from the ‘blocos’ (organized street parties), and we informed them that the street Carnival, which didn’t take place in 2021, cannot happen this year due to the epidemiological data that we have,” Paes said.

“It would be very difficult to organize a street carnival,” Paes said.

The Sapucaí Carnival – the parade performed by Rio’s samba schools, which people watch from the stands of the Marques de Sapucaí Sambadrome stadium – would still take place in accordance with health protocols, he added.

On Tuesday, Brazil’s health ministry reported 18,759 new cases of COVID-19 and 175 deaths.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

An image is shown of a suspect sought for allegedly placing pipe bombs in Washington on Jan. 6,...
Capitol riot suspects still sought by the FBI a year later
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, left, incoming commanding...
Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 4, 2021
Willie Stokes walks from a state prison in Chester, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after his...
Man free after 37 years due to ‘sex for lies’ false witness