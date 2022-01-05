Police looking for suspect responsible for Dec. 13 hit-and-run

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local man is in the hospital after a hit-and-run Dec. 13, and his family wants to find the person who caused it.

Family members said 92-year-old Lawrence Isaac was hospitalized in Lafayette because there was no neurosurgeon available in Lake Charles the day of the crash.

Police said it happened along the stretch of I-10 eastbound when Isaac was approaching the Belden Street exit.

Police said a newer model Dodge truck hit Isaac’s truck, causing him to lose control and run off the road.

Isaacs vehicle left the roadway, struck a fence, then a dirt pile near the intersection of Belden and Prater Street, according to police.

Isaac’s daughter, Pam Mayne, said he was already in the ambulance when she arrived at the scene.

“And it caused my dad to lose control and exit the interstate. And the other vehicle fled,” Mayne said.

Mayne asks people to help identify the person who hit her dad’s vehicle.

“If anyone had any cameras - because there’s a gas station on that street and there’s houses - anybody that had a camera on that Monday. Or if the person who did it can come forth,” said Mayne.

Mayne said she is grateful that someone was there as Isaac’s truck came to rest and was able to call for help,

“My dad didn’t deserve to be hit like that... and to be left there. Like I said, if there was no witness, no telling what could have happened,” Mayne said.

The man at the scene apparently did not see the actual hit-and-run.

Police asks anyone with information to call Lake Charles Police Lieutenant Sammy Kinsley at 337-491-1311.

Police add that the suspect’s vehicle is a newer model Dodge truck, white and black in color.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.