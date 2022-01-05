Police look for hit-and-run driver responsible for 92 year old man’s injuries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A local man is in the hospital after a hit and run December 13. And his family wants to find the person who caused it.

Family members say Lawrence Isaac was hospitalized in Lafayette because there was no neurosurgeon available in Lake Charles the day of the crash.

It happened along the stretch of I-10 eastbound when police say Isaac was approaching the Belden Street exit.

Police say a newer model Dodge truck hit Isaac’s truck causing him to lose control and run off the road.

He crossed Belden, ran through a fence, over a dirt pile and his truck came to rest in property on Prater Street,

Isaac’s daughter Pam Mayne says he was already in the ambulance when she arrived at the scene.

“It caused my dad to lose control and exit the interstate and the other vehicle fled,” she said.

Mayne asks people to help identify the person who hit her dad’s vehicle.

“If anyone had any cameras because there’s a gas station on that street and there’s houses, anybody had a camera on that Monday, or if the person who did it can come forth,” said Mayne.

Mayne is grateful that someone was there as Isaac’s truck came to rest and was able to call for help,

“My dad didn’t deserve to be hit like that and to be left there. If there were no witness no telling what could have happened,” she said.

The man at the scene apparently did not see the actual hit and run.

Anyone with information to help solve this case is asked to call Lake Charles Police Lieutenant Sammy Kinsley at 491-1311.

Below are extra details from LCPD.

On December 13, 2021, at 9:51 am Lake Charles Police were called to a wreck near I-10 east bound where it exits at Belden Street.

The ongoing investigation has determined that a 1993 GMC truck was traveling east on I-10 approaching the Belden Street exit. For unknown reasons, a vehicle traveling east behind the GMC struck the GMC causing the driver of the GMCo lose control of the vehicle as he was exiting the interstate. The GMC left the roadway, striking a fence and then a dirt pile, near the intersection of Belden and Prater streets. The driver of the GMC has been in the hospital since this incident occurred and the wreck is being investigated as a hit and run.

The suspect vehicle is a newer model Dodge truck, white and black in color.

