50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.(Source: Rodong Sinmun via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a suspected missile into its eastern waters on Wednesday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said, the first such launch in about two months amid long-dormant international diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

The latest launch came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further boost his military capability at a ruling party conference last week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired the projectile toward its eastern waters on Wednesday morning. It gave no further details.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday that North Korea fired what was likely a missile. The ministry did not disclose other details.

Wednesday’s launch is the first such firing since North Korea tested a series of newly developed weapons between September and November including nuclear-capable missiles that place South Korea and Japan, both key U.S. allies in the region, within striking distance. Some experts said North Korea was applying more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power state and to ease international sanctions on the country.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it is open to resuming nuclear diplomacy with North Korea “anywhere and at any time” without preconditions. The North has so far rebuffed such overtures, saying U.S. hostility remains unchanged.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Back to warm weather for now, but another cold front arrives this week
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6
Getting healthy, working out: popular resolutions for the new year. A local gym that’s been...
Getting back into the gym in 2022
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway