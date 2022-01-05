50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC

LSU forward Tari Eason (13) makes a basket over two Kentucky defenders as the No. 21 Tigers...
LSU forward Tari Eason (13) makes a basket over two Kentucky defenders as the No. 21 Tigers took down the No. 16 Wildcats, 65-60, in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball team took down No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Tigers (13-1, 1-1 SEC) held on for a 65-60 win over the Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 SEC).

Tari Eason led LSU with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Xavier Pinson added 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. They were the only two Tigers to score in double figures.

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 16 points. Rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 13 boards and scored eight points.

Before the game, LSU basketball coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court.

RELATED: LSU unveils Dale Brown Court in honor of Hall of Fame coach

Brown is also in the Basketball Coaching Hall of Fame and has the second-most wins in the SEC behind former Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

Former LaGrange Lady Gator Jeriah Warren, the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year,...
LaGrange alum Jeriah Warren awards $1,000 to local AAU team through Gatorade’s ‘Play it Forward’ initiative
f
LaGrange alum Jeriah Warren awards $1,000 to local AAU team through Gatorade’s ‘Play it Forward’ initiative
La. Tech at McNeese
La. Tech at McNeese Dec. 22 #McNeese
basketball
Lake Charles New Year’s Classic to be held at Burton Coliseum, Dec. 30-Jan. 1
McNeese Basketball
McNeese working out the kinks before Southland Conference play