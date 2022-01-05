No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball team took down No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Tigers (13-1, 1-1 SEC) held on for a 65-60 win over the Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 SEC).

Tari Eason led LSU with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Xavier Pinson added 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. They were the only two Tigers to score in double figures.

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Davion Mintz led Kentucky with 16 points. Rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe pulled down 13 boards and scored eight points.

Before the game, LSU basketball coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court.

Brown is also in the Basketball Coaching Hall of Fame and has the second-most wins in the SEC behind former Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp.

