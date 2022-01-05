McNeese basketball adds games with students only to attend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese men’s and women’s basketball teams have each added a game to their schedules - the Cowgirls Jan. 9 vs. Ecclesia and the Cowboys Jan. 12 vs. Champion Christian.

Both games will be played in the Ralph Ward Recreation Complex with McNeese students only invited to attend.

“This is a way for us to give back to our students and get them excited for the grand reopening of The Legacy Center on January 15,” said McNeese Coordinator of Marketing and Fan Engagement Jennifer Greene. “There will be a lot of games and giveaways so we’re hoping the students show up and cheer on our Cowgirls and Cowboys.”

Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will return to the Legacy Center in a Jan. 15 Southland Conference season-opening doubleheader against Houston Baptist. The arena has been out of commission since Aug. 27, 2020, when Hurricane Laura caused extensive wind damage, then six weeks later, Hurricane Delta added a second punch with torrential rains and flooding.

The Cowgirls’ game will tip-off at noon on Sunday, Jan. 9 while the Cowboys will get started at 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.

For Sunday’s game, the first 50 students will be treated to free pizza and a drink while at Wednesday’s game, the first 100 students will receive the free deal.

Games and drawings during both games will include the following prizes: Amazon Firestick, Apple Air Pods, McNeese Good Bags (to include hats, shirts, miscellaneous McNeese items), and Back to School Supply Bags. More items will be added before game day.

