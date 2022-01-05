50/50 Thursdays
LSU unveils Dale Brown Court in honor of Hall of Fame coach

Former LSU head coach Dale Brown
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court before No. 21 LSU hosted No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Brown first made his appearance on LSU’s campus back in 1972 when he took over for Press Maravich.

With lots of hard work Brown turned around the men’s basketball program and brought it to the national spotlight.

Brown would lead the Tigers to two Final Four appearances, four SEC Championships, and 448 wins. He would go on to recruit stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then Chris Jackson), and Rudy Macklin.

Brown is also the only SEC coach to have appeared in 15 straight national tournaments and only 11 coaches in NCAA history have made more consecutive NCAA appearances.

Later on, Brown would become a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

This is just a temporary location for the name of the court until the end of the season.

