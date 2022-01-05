50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Investigator in Ronald Greene case submits request for early retirement

(Fox 8)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police sergeant in charge of investigating the Ronald Greene case could be leaving the agency soon.

According to a statement from LSP, Sergeant Albert Paxton submitted his request for early retirement this week. He remains an employee at this time.

Paxton was the man responsible for investigating the in-person death of Ronald Greene.

He was interviewed by Louisiana’s Senate Committee on State Police Oversight in Dec. 2021.

Although he could not cite the Greene case specifically, he indicated that supervisors didn’t always take his recommendations when it came to officers involved in shootings in 2019.

The admission that supervisors didn’t always take his recommendations comes after the Associated Press reported that Paxton recommended criminally charging a trooper involved in Greene’s death, but was blocked by his superiors.

The Associated Press also reported last year that some officers hid body-camera footage from investigators. Paxton confirmed that he did not always receive footage.

Paxton has served with Louisiana State Police for nearly 14 years.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 27 crash identified
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

Next best chance of rain comes as we head into the weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our next front arrives Thursday, better rain chances heading into the weekend
COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 5, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly warmer today ahead of another cold front arriving Thursday
School will be dismissed at 1 p.m., and normal dismissal procedures will be followed, according...
Early dismissal issued for Bell City High School
Despite an on-site testing location, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Gerald Bryant said...
Emergency rooms overflowed by people needing COVID testing