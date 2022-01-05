Getting back into the gym in 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Getting healthy, working out: popular resolutions for the new year. A local gym that’s been closed for nearly two years is open just in time to help people on their health journeys.

In march of 2020, Project Fit shut its doors during the pandemic. Now, they are back to helping people get and stay fit at a brand new location.

Closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Spring of 2020- Project Fit took the opportunity to move into a new building. The gym is owned by Allie and John Davis, who say it was the worst timing.

“We agreed to take over this location and move in here and signed the lease, then a couple weeks after that the hurricane hit and destroyed the building,” said Allie.

They’ve been renovating ever since; until yesterday, when they were finally able to open their new and improved location of Project Fit.

“Feels like the fitness family is coming back together they’re very excited to be here,” said Allie.

“We’re just trying to embrace those people and getting them back in the gym so they can start living a better life,” said John.

Allie and John are ready for a wave of new sign ups as people recover from the holidays, kids go back to school, and many focus on their resolutions.

“So about the second to third week of January is when we see a big influx of people coming in,” said Allie.

They want to hold new members accountable to ensure a New Years resolution doesn’t dissolve after a few months.

“We kinda track their progress and make sure they are sticking to the plans that they signed up for,” said Allie.

“We have a lot of direct feedback to our clients too, and that keeps them engaged. So that’s how we get them past that hump of the newness warring off,” said John.

With the threat of the Omicron variant they ensure they are following CDC guidelines and keeping their gym clean.

“Our main focus is on keeping the gym clean. Then we’re putting it back on our members- we’re relying on them not to come in if they’re sick. Then other than that we follow strict cleaning protocols. We clean the floors with a machine that kills all the germs,” said John.

They also have hand sanitizer stationed around the gym, along with sanitizing spray to clean the equipment after use.

The Davises are excited to welcome clients - old and new - to start off 2022 strong.

“We’re hoping that these people will all come back and support local,” said Allie.

The gym is fully open now, and prepared to take on new clients, along with welcoming former ones back into their new location on Nelson Road.

