Funeral service for Don Dixon set for this afternoon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers at the funeral for former Police Chief Don Dixon later today.

Dixon passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 70.

Visitation at Trinity Baptist Church begins at 11 a.m. with the funeral set to begin at 1:30 p.m.

During his tenure with the FBI, Dixon was a member of the New York FBI SWAT Team and senior team leader of the FBI’s SWAT Team for the New Orleans division.

Dixon also served as an FBI agent during the 1993 standoff in Waco with the Branch Davidians.

The FBI also deployed him to Kenya in 1998 to assist in the investigation of the American embassy bombing by Al-Qaeda.

Dixon was later appointed by former Mayor Randy Roach to serve as Lake Charles Police Chief in 2002. He held the position for 17 years until his retirement in 2019.

A well-known and beloved member of the law enforcement community, Don Dixon won’t soon be forgotten by the people of Southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.