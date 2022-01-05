FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our next front arrives Thursday, better rain chances heading into the weekend

Temperatures stay pretty steady through the afternoon and evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thankfully some warmer weather has returned for our Wednesday with highs warming back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Clouds stuck around for much of the morning and even brought a few showers to a few locations, but thankfully sunshine has returned for our afternoon. Changes are in store as our next cold front arrives on Thursday and will help to bring cooler temperatures once again to end the week.

Next best chance of rain comes as we head into the weekend (KPLC)

Sunshine has made a return this afternoon, but the cloud cover is hanging tough as well with moisture continuing to work its way in with winds back out of the southerly direction. Temperatures have warmed slowly this afternoon but many areas are running some 10-20 degrees warmer than what we were seeing just 24 hours ago, but you’ll want to enjoy the warmer weather while we have it because changes are going to arrive for Thursday and last to the end of the week. For tonight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to remain in place as temperatures slowly fall back into the lower 60′s through early evening and eventually back into the middle to upper 50′s by Thursday morning. Rain chances remain low, but a few passing showers can’t be ruled out and if you do see some rain it will be on the light side and quick moving. Highs on Thursday will be through the noon time our or before noon as a cold front will be working its way in through the afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 60′s and then fall through the afternoon.

Showers and storms stick around for most of the weekend (KPLC)

We can expect a frosty start to our Friday morning and a few areas to the north could be dealing with a freeze as overnight temperatures fall back into the lower 30′s for areas to the north and then the middle 30′s for areas along and south of I-10. We do stay dry with sunshine in the forecast, however it will be on the breezy side with winds gusting to 20 mph at times through Friday afternoon. We’ll see yet another change heading into Friday evening and the weekend as winds will turn back out of the south and usher in plenty of moisture ahead of another front that arrives late weekend. Temperatures will rebound quickly with highs reaching the lower to middle 70′s for both Saturday as well as Sunday before yet another cool down for early next week. If you do have any outdoor plans for the weekend it may be best to have an indoor alternative as showers and storms make a return to our forecast.

We could see anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain as we head over the next 7 days (KPLC)

Looking ahead into next week we will start off on the dry side behind a cold front, but it will be rather chilly as highs return to the middle 50′s for both Monday and Tuesday. We really don’t expect much change with the temperatures for next week as highs stay steady in the upper 50′s to near 60 each afternoon. Another round of showers looks likely by the end of next week, but will be something we monitor as we get closer. For now though prepare for a roller-coaster ride with our temperatures as we cool down for the end of the week before we warm into the weekend.

We'll see temperatures slightly above normal for the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

