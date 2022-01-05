FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Briefly warmer today ahead of another cold front arriving Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re back to milder temperatures this morning as most of Southwest Louisiana saw temperatures rise a few degrees overnight, starting out in the 50s for many locations. You’ll want a lighter jacket as you head out for the morning commute and keep in mind that temperatures will be much warmer by this afternoon, topping out around 70 degrees. There isn’t a lot of fog around the area, but some patchy areas of fog will continue to possible through sunrise. Despite a few clouds, rain chances remain very minimal today.

Umbrellas likely not needed today despite some clouds from time to time. We’ll certainly notice the increase in humidity as southerly winds steer in the muggy air, keeping lows tonight well into the 50s. A slight chance of showers will be possible overnight as our next cold front moves through, sending another shot of colder air back into the area through the day tomorrow. Warmest temperatures look to be in the morning with a sharper gradient in temperatures north to south across the viewing area by afternoon. It is possible some areas could be in the 40s by afternoon in our northern parishes, with lows by Friday morning dropping to at or below freezing. Wind chills will be back in the 20s by Friday morning, so be prepared!

A warm front will quickly advance through the state by early Saturday which will send temperatures back up into the 70s by afternoon on Saturday. We’ll also see increasing rain chances thanks to this warm front and associated trough of low pressure. Rain chances increase to 60% by Saturday afternoon and evening and continue into Sunday as another cold front is set to move through. This front looks to push through Sunday night, sending temperatures back down and on the chilly side to start the new workweek. Highs in the middle 70s on Sunday will drop back into the lower 40s Monday with highs Monday in the 50s. Low temperatures are back to near freezing by Tuesday with the longer-range forecast keeping overall cooler temperatures around for much of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.