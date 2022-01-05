Emergency rooms overflowed by people needing COVID testing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Imagine needing emergency services, but the ER is overwhelmed with people not needing emergency care. This is a problem facing many Lake Area hospitals.

“The majority of emergency room visits right now are patients in need of COVID-19 testing,” Nathaniel Guy, clinical director for Christus Ochsner St. Patrick’s Hospital, said.

Despite an on-site testing location, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Gerald Bryant said testing demand still overflows.

“Even with that, especially after 4:30, we’re still seeing, I would say, a significant number of people who are arriving, primarily to be tested, are not sick enough to seek emergency department services,” Dr. Bryant said.

It causes more problems than one.

“Which can get congested with people who are non-COVID, who have code morbidities that make them vulnerable to contracting COVID, etc. Even with masking, there’s a risk with that,” Dr. Bryant said. “It can take the limited resources you may have in a busy emergency department away from your higher-level acuity: your strokes, heart attacks, traumas and other patients who do need emergency care.”

“When you have patients just wanting to be tested for COVID with no symptoms, as opposed to those who are having the shortness of breath, the high fevers, the extreme fatigue, it really does limit our resources and especially in regards to the amount of staff that we have onboard to care for them,” Guy said.

People with severe coronavirus symptoms should consider emergency care services, but healthcare officials said those with minor symptoms or those who are needing testing should first consult a primary care provider.

“If you are not acutely ill, then it’s not the appropriate place to seek care. Other areas like your provider’s office, testing centers, ect., are the proper thing to do,” Dr. Bryant said.

“We want the community to know that we do have the skilled care workers to care for them, but we want to make sure those that are acutely ill and are immediately in need of that care can get those resources,” Guy said.

Click HERE for testing locations.

