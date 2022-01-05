Early dismissal issued for Bell City High School

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students at Bell City High School will be dismissed early Wednesday due to a water outage on campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

School will be dismissed at 1 p.m., and normal dismissal procedures will be followed, according to the school board.

The school board said students will be dismissed following normal transportation plans, and lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

