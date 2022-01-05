50/50 Thursdays
Early dismissal issued for Bell City High School

School will be dismissed at 1 p.m., and normal dismissal procedures will be followed, according to the school board.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Students at Bell City High School will be dismissed early Wednesday due to a water outage on campus, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

School will be dismissed at 1 p.m., and normal dismissal procedures will be followed, according to the school board.

The school board said students will be dismissed following normal transportation plans, and lunch will be served prior to dismissal.

