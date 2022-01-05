COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 10,403 new cases.

· 11 new deaths.

· 1,287 patients hospitalized (61 more than previous update).

· 76% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.14 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 493 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 50 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).

· 37.81 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 378 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.93 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.92 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 47 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 10 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.44 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 44 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 95 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.8 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 13 active cases among inmates.

· 7 active cases among staff members.

