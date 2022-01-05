COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 66% of cases from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29.
Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 10,403 new cases.
· 11 new deaths.
· 1,287 patients hospitalized (61 more than previous update).
· 76% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 50.14 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 493 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 50 patients hospitalized (1 more than previous update).
· 37.81 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 378 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.93 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 14 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.92 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 47 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.23 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 10 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.44 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 44 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.28 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 95 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.8 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 13 active cases among inmates.
· 7 active cases among staff members.
