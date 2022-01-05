Boil advisory issued for Bell City area
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Bell City area due to a water main break, according to Jeff Davis Water and Sewage Commission 1.
The Boil Advisory will affect customers in the following areas:
- The community of Bell City
- Hwy 14 East
- Hoffpauir rd.
- Rossignol rd.
- A. Deourer Rd.
- Charles Shultz Rd.
- North Railroad Rd.
- B St.
- C St.
- D. St.
- 2nd St.
- 3rd St.
- 4th St.
