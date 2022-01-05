50/50 Thursdays
Boil advisory issued for Bell City area

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Bell City area due to a water main break, according to Jeff Davis Water and Sewage Commission 1.

The Boil Advisory will affect customers in the following areas:

  • The community of Bell City
  • Hwy 14 East
  • Hoffpauir rd.
  • Rossignol rd.
  • A. Deourer Rd.
  • Charles Shultz Rd.
  • North Railroad Rd.
  • B St.
  • C St.
  • D. St.
  • 2nd St.
  • 3rd St.
  • 4th St.

