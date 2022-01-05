Boil advisory issued for Bell City area

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the Bell City area due to a water main break, according to Jeff Davis Water and Sewage Commission 1.

The Boil Advisory will affect customers in the following areas:

The community of Bell City

Hwy 14 East

Hoffpauir rd.

Rossignol rd.

A. Deourer Rd.

Charles Shultz Rd.

North Railroad Rd.

B St.

C St.

D. St.

2nd St.

3rd St.

4th St.

