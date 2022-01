SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 3, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 3, 2022.

Matthew Steven Bradon, 42, Jennings: Possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jermany Jermaine Landry, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Cedric Peter Lavergne, 51, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Damon Joseph Lavergne, 48, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Tanssen Gerard Hanford, 38, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Howard James Simien Jr., 35, Lake Charles: Refusal to I.D.; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ernest Joseph Draleau Jr., 41, Westlake: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Traven James Heinen, 22, Eunice: Probation detainer.

Cain Gabriel Goodfriend, 35, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Shai Lou Leblanc, 23, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of marijuana.

James Randal Lambright, 49, Dequincy: Domestic abuse (2 charges); instate detainer.

