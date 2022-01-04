R.W. Vincent and E.K. Key to be closed Tuesday due to heating issues

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to heating issues, R.W. Vincent Elementary School and E.K. Key Elementary School will both be closed Tuesday, January 4, according to the Calcasieu Parish School Board.

The school board said it fully anticipates welcoming R.W. Vincent Elementary students back to campus Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Parents/guardians of students at E.K. Key Elementary will be notified Tuesday as to the status of school on Wednesday, according to the school board.

