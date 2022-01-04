50/50 Thursdays
Jontre Kirklin gets lots of work at QB for LSU during Texas Bowl preps

LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13)
LSU wide receiver Jontre Kirklin (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON (WAFB) - The last rodeo for this team of LSU Tigers is in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Interim head coach Brad Davis has been tight-lipped about who would be taking snaps for the Tigers but it’s somewhat common knowledge that former Lutcher Bulldog Jontre Kirklin, who converted to wide receiver once he got to LSU, has been getting a lot of work at quarterback during LSU’s Texas Bowl preparations.

LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas was a five-star prospect coming out of Southern Lab. He redshirted on LSU’s 2019 national championship team and played in only one game during the 2020 season, which was a blowout of South Carolina.

Finally, Thomas started to get some playing time and make an impact in 2021.

He has appeared in six games this season, starting the last two against UL-Monroe and Texas A&M, which were the two victories LSU needed to become bowl eligible.

