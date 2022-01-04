Inventory remains low for at-home COVID tests

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While more COVID testing sites are opening, inventory remains low, especially for at-home COVID-19 tests.

“So we’ve seen over the holidays, this past week, an increase in omicron cases which has led to a severe shortage - at least in our area for sure - on tests for COVID.” Elizabeth Hebert with Boudreaux’s New Drug Store said.

Hebert says she has seen an influx of customers picking up prescriptions after testing positive for COVID-19.

And right now, getting tested isn’t easy.

At-home tests are even harder to come by - selling out as pharmacies everywhere and online.

We reached out to some of the pharmacies in the area about how they are dealing with the high demand and lack of tests.

Walgreens says due to demand, it’s put a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 tests.

While Walmart tells us, nationally, its inventory is strong, but finding at-home tests at some Southwest Louisiana Walmarts could be difficult and inventory online is scarce.

CVS has limited customers to six test kits per purchase. They say those products may be out-of-stock on their website but are still offering lab-based testing at some of their locations.

It’s a busy time for all area pharmacies, and Hebert hopes the surge settles soon.

“We’re having a surge. All the pharmacies, as you can see I’m sure just living in Lake Charles, have been inundated with people who are sick. Just be patient, spatial distance when you’re in line waiting, maybe call the pharmacies before your coming in to make sure your medications are ready,” Hebert said.

Many pharmacies are still administering COVID vaccines, and some conduct onsite testing.

Boudreaux’s tells us they’re expecting a shipment of at-home tests tomorrow.

