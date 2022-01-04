Homeless residents treated to night in motel to keep warm

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The plight of the homeless is year-round, but it’s worse when the weather is cold outside and there’s nowhere to get warm at night.

A hot meal on a cold day is appreciated here at Abraham’s Tent, where some of those in need are also homeless. The meals are now “to go” because of the pandemic.

They are not doing shelters either because of COVID.

So, Water’s Edge Church and donors paid for motel rooms for about 70 people.

“It’s great. I’m glad they did it. It’s nice. It’s warm in there,” Jordan Sturlese said as he looked forward to a second night in a motel.

He admits he became homeless after getting in trouble.

“I ended up doing some time in jail. That’s why I ended up homeless,” Sturlese said. “I was doing good before that, but I kind of lost everything when that happened.”

Sturlese says homelessness is bad in the cold.

“It’s miserable. It’s miserable. It’s cold. I hate being cold,” Sturlese said.

But he admits others are worse off.

“They had one dude who said, ‘Yeah, I slept in a box behind a dumpster.’ I was looking at him like ‘what?!’” Sturlese said.

Kelli Stawecki, who is in charge of the Water’s Edge Homeless Ministry, says housing 70 in motels for two nights costs about $15,000 in donations - it’s only January.

Ms. Pearl Cole, at Abraham’s Tent, says they’re in need of coats for men and women, as well as blankets for those who spend days out in the elements.

Calcasieu Parish officials say the expected weather conditions did not meet the criteria for extra government services.

However, anyone who needs assistance due to the cold is invited to call 211.

Donations to help build up a reserve for future cold snaps can be made on the Water’s Edge website.

