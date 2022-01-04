FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Milder through mid-week with another cold front arriving Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a freezing start on this back-to-school Tuesday across Southwest Louisiana with temperatures at or near the freezing mark at sunrise. Some clouds moving into the area overnight have kept our part of the state out of hard freeze territory with most locations near 32. Through the morning, clouds will give way to sunshine as temperatures warm up through the 50s and into the lower 60s. We will be transitioning back to some milder temperatures until our next cold front moves through on Thursday.

Planning for this evening, you won’t need to bundle up as much as temperatures fall through the 50s, with the coolest readings at or before midnight before temperatures gradually rise overnight with winds turning back in off the Gulf. There will be some areas of fog developing late as well, so make sure to be prepared for the fog as you head out the door tomorrow morning. Your out-the-door temperatures Wednesday morning will be in the 50s. Highs tomorrow are back into the 70s, so plan for a short sleeve if you wear the coat tomorrow!

The pattern remains active with a couple more cold fronts on the way over the next 10 days. The next front moves in Thursday and could spark a few isolated showers by Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely begin to drop later in the afternoon and evening once the front moves through, falling into the 30s by Friday morning. Highs on Friday only reach the 50s under sunny skies as we end the workweek on a chillier note but quickly warm back up over the weekend ahead of better rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend forecast brings not only the return of warmer temperatures with highs back into the 70s but also better rain chances. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms become likely Saturday with additional rain chances Sunday ahead of yet another cold front. This front looks to move through by Sunday night, dropping temperatures again on Monday with lingering clouds and blustery conditions to start the new work and school week!

