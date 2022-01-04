First Alert Forecast: Back to warm weather for now, but another cold front arrives this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight, will be noticeably warmer with lows by Wednesday morning only reaching the low to mid 40s north of I-10, the upper 40s along I-10, and mid 50s at the coast. We may see some patchy fog overnight as southerly winds have pushed humidity levels higher.

A warming trend continues Wednesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! We may see a few showers Wednesday ahead of the next cold front, I am including a 20% chance of rain.

That front arrives Thursday but with little upper-level support it won’t bring much of a chance of rain to Southwest Louisiana, once again the rain chance will be 20%. Temperatures will not warm much during the day Thursday as cold air filters in, our warmest temperatures will likely occur in the morning ahead of the front.

Friday will be even cooler with lows starting off in the 30s in most areas; near the coast may stay closer to 40s, and some inland areas could reach the upper 20s. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50s under sunny skies.

But this cool down will be very short-lived as southerly winds return Saturday. Meaning a warming trend begins rapidly, highs may reach the 60s Saturday if we see enough sunshine possibly even near 70! It looks like we will see a rapid increase in humidity and some scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible, I am including a 40% chance of rain.

Yet another cold front will move in late Sunday with a little bit better chance of rain followed by another cool down for early next week. So, the forecast over the next week will be a wild rollercoaster as far as temperatures are concerned!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

