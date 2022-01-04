COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 64% of cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 9,290 new cases.

· 17 new deaths.

· 1,226 patients hospitalized (120 more than previous update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.14 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 494 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 49 patients hospitalized (8 more than previous update).

· 37.81 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 378 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.93 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 13 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.92 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 63 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.23 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.44 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 35 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.28 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 42 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.8 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 13 active cases among inmates.

· 5 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.