Win streak to 13 games as No. 16 LSU takes down No. 23 Texas A&M

LSU Women’s Basketball
Alexis Morris (45) came up big against her former team on Sunday, Jan. 2 as No. 16 LSU took...
Alexis Morris (45) came up big against her former team on Sunday, Jan. 2 as No. 16 LSU took down No. 23 Texas A&M.
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 16 LSU (14-1, 2-0 SEC) extended their winning streak to 13 games as they took down No. 23 Texas A&M (10-3, 0-1 SEC) on Sunday, Jan. 2. With the win the Tigers moved to 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play and sets up a huge game against No. 1 South Carolina at home on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Former Texas A&M Aggie Alexis Morris scored 30 points, a career high in the win against her former team, she shot 9-for-16 from the field and was 4-for-9 from behind the arc. Morris also added five rebounds and dished out three assists. Khayla Pointer was also huge in the win as she scored 17 points, while hauling in nine rebounds and 8 assists while knocking down four threes.

Entering the game against the Tigers the Aggies led the nation in three point shooting with a 43.5% mark and they continued their hot shooting from behind the arc going 10-for-31 led by Destiny Pitts who hit four threes, but it wasn’t enough.

The Tigers trailed as many as eight points in the third quarter, but Jalin Cherry was a key piece in LSU’s comeback win as she scored 10 points in the final quarter after going scoreless in the first three. LSU outscored Texas A&M by 12 points in the fourth.

As a team LSU shot 42.9% from the floor while shooting 42.1% from behind the arc, the Tigers did struggle from the free throw line while shooting just 52%. LSU also had 14 turnovers.

Tip-off against the Gamecocks is set for 7 p.m.

