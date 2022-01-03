50/50 Thursdays
Texas woman wins more than $800k at Golden Nugget over New Year weekend

Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget’s first jackpot winner of 2022.
Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget's first jackpot winner of 2022.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golden Nugget Lake Charles has announced that one Texas woman became the first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning more than $800,000 over the New Year weekend.

Jeannine L., of Spring, Texas, is Golden Nugget’s first jackpot winner of 2022 after winning $829,326.56 while playing Aristocrat Legend Buffalo slot machine Sunday, Jan. 2.

