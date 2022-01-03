50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 2, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 2, 2022.

Keith Dewayne Landry, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; in a park after hours; parole detainer.

Jimmy Lee Fenetz, 56, Vinton: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.

David Wayne Booker, 49, Meridian, MS: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Joseph Paul Menard, 25, Hackberry: Contempt of court; instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

