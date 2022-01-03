Southland Conference Women’s Basketball TipOff Event canceled

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tip-Off event, originally scheduled for Jan. 3-5, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in multiple programs.

McNeese (4-8) was scheduled to play Southeastern (4-6) on Monday, Jan. 3 but will now open Southland Conference play at home against Houston Baptist on Jan. 15 at the Legacy Center.

