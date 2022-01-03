Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call

50/50 Thursdays
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s son.(GRAY-TV)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Officers in Mississippi responded to reports of a body in the road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Hazelhurst Police Chief Darian Murray said one of the responding officers realized the victim was her son when she got to the scene, according to WLBT.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but Murray said it appears he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s son.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

