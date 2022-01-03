LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 13 after starting SEC play undefeated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers (14-1, 2-0 SEC) are on a roll having won 13 straight games and have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 rankings from No. 19 to No. 13.

LSU has started SEC play with two straight wins taking down No. 23 Texas A&M (10-3, 0-1 SEC) on Sunday, Jan. 2 75-66 and No. 13 Georgia (12-2, 1-1 SEC) on Wednesday, Dec. 30 68-62. The Tigers will have one of their toughest matchups of the seasons as they host No. 1 South Carolina (13-1, 1-1 SEC) on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Seniors Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris have been huge for the Tigers in their two wins over Georgia and A&M. Pointer and Morris have combined for 76 points including a career high 30 points from Morris against her former team Texas A&M on Sunday.

LSU shot .44% from the floor as a team in their two wins and shot .40% from behind the arc. The Tigers are one of six teams ranked in the AP Top 25, joined by No. 1 South Carolina, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 15 Georgia, No. 21 Kentucky, and No. 25 Texas A&M.

AP Top 25 (as of Jan. 3)

South Carolina (13-1) Stanford (9-3) Louisville (12-1) Arizona (10-0) North Carolina State (12-2) Indiana (12-2) Tennessee (13-1) Michigan (12-1) Texas (10-1) Maryland (10-4) Connecticut (6-3) Iowa State (12-1) LSU (14-1) Baylor (10-3) Georgia (12-2) Georgia Tech (10-3) Duke (10-2) BYU (10-1) North Carolina (13-0) Notre Dame (11-3) Kentucky (7-3) Iowa (7-3) Oklahoma (12-1) South Florida (10-4) Texas A&M (10-3)

