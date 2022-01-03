50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU drops to No. 21 after suffering first loss of season

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Photo by: Josh Auzenne/WAFB (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have dropped five spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, Jan. 3.

The Tigers (12-1, 0-1 SEC) fell from No. 16 to No. 21 after suffering their first loss of the season to then No. 11 Auburn (12-1, 1-0 SEC). Auburn entered the top 10 at No. 9 in the latest rankings after taking down LSU 77-50 to open Southeastern Conference play.

LSU was off to their best start since 1999-2000 when the Tigers finished the season with a 28-6 and 12-4 in conference play.

The Tigers will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 4 as they take on No. 17 Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Center at 6 p.m. LSU will also unveil Dale Brown Court that night as well.

LSU is one of five teams ranked in the Top 25, they are joined by No. 9 Auburn, No. 15 Alabama, No. 17 Kentucky, and No. 18 Tennessee.

AP Top 25 (as of Jan. 3)

  1. Baylor (13-0)
  2. Duke (11-1)
  3. Purdue (12-1)
  4. Gonzaga (11-2)
  5. UCLA (8-1)
  6. Kansas (11-1)
  7. USC (12-0)
  8. Arizona (11-1)
  9. Auburn (12-1)
  10. Michigan State (12-2)
  11. Iowa State (12-1)
  12. Houston (12-2)
  13. Ohio State (9-2)
  14. Texas (11-2)
  15. Alabama (11-3)
  16. Providence (13-1)
  17. Kentucky (11-2)
  18. Tennessee (9-3)
  19. Villanova (9-4)
  20. Colorado State (10-0)
  21. LSU (12-1)
  22. Xavier (11-2)
  23. Wisconsin (10-2)
  24. Senton Hall (9-3)
  25. Texas Tech (10-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

Former LaGrange Lady Gator Jeriah Warren, the reigning Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year,...
LaGrange alum Jeriah Warren awards $1,000 to local AAU team through Gatorade’s ‘Play it Forward’ initiative
f
LaGrange alum Jeriah Warren awards $1,000 to local AAU team through Gatorade’s ‘Play it Forward’ initiative
La. Tech at McNeese
La. Tech at McNeese Dec. 22 #McNeese
basketball
Lake Charles New Year’s Classic to be held at Burton Coliseum, Dec. 30-Jan. 1
McNeese Basketball
McNeese working out the kinks before Southland Conference play