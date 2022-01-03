50/50 Thursdays
Inmate receives minor injuries in stabbing at Beauregard jail

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An inmate at the Beauregard Parish jail received minor injuries when he was stabbed by another inmate Sunday night, authorities said.

The stabbing happened around 6:27 p.m. Sunday in one of the cell blocks, according to Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford.

The inmate was stabbed multiple times with a broken pair of scissors, but the wounds were non-life-threatening, Herford said. The inmate received a tetanus shot and was returned to the jail.

The other inmate now faces additional counts of attempted second-degree murder, introduction of contraband into the jail, and attempted escape. The attempted escape count is because he was able to get his cell door open, according to Herford.

No names have been released yet and the investigation is ongoing.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

