Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Westbound is closed this morning near Hwy 171 due to an overturned vehicle, according to DOTD.

Traffic is being diverted to I-210.

I-10 West remains closed at US 171 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Traffic is being diverted on to I-210 West (Mile Marker 34). Congestion remains minimal. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.