First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather about to return, but temperatures will be on a rollercoaster the next week or more

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Tonight, will be very cold with temperatures nearly as cold, if not colder, than were we started off Monday. The one complicating factor will be clouds, models are showing a lot of clouds moving in overnight; but they usually vastly over do that part of the forecast. So, I have gone colder than models for temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning, but if we do see clouds, we could be several degrees warmer. So, we will call this the worst-case scenario with lows in the mid 20s north of I-10, upper 20s along the I-10 corridor, and low 30s at the coast. We will likely see more frost tonight with lighter winds and it is worth noting the air is very dry which would normally mean temperatures could go colder.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warming trend gets underway Tuesday as winds become southerly. Afternoon highs will climb to near 60 in most areas under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! We may see a few showers Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

That front arrives Thursday but with little upper-level support it won’t bring much of a chance of rain to Southwest Louisiana. It will bring another round of cooler temperatures with lows back to the 30s Friday morning and Friday afternoon we will remain in the 50s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

But this cool down will be very short-lived as southerly winds likely return Saturday. Meaning a warming trend begins rapidly, highs may reach the 60s Saturday if we see enough sunshine possibly even near 70!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Yet another cold front will move in late Sunday with a little bit better chance of rain followed by another cool down for early next week. So the forecast over the next week will be a wild rollercoaster as far as temperatures are concerned!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.