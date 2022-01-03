FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold day ahead with one more freeze on the way tonight; much warmer by mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A freezing cold start to our morning will make for a slow start to the morning commute as you will need to allow for extra time to warm up the car and scrape off the ice! The freeze warning remains in effect through 10:00 a.m although we will begin to see temperatures back to above freezing by mid-morning with abundant sunshine today. We get one more night of freezing temperatures tonight before warming back up later this week.

The forecast through the day will bring back the sunshine quickly which will allow temperatures back up to above freezing by around 9:00 a.m. and top out around 50 this afternoon. Winds will be lighter through the day which will make it a little more comfortable to be outside once temperatures begin to warm up. Tonight will bring back another freeze overnight with areas down to I-10 seeing temperatures down to at least 32. No hard freeze is expected with the coldest temperatures in our northern parishes falling into the upper 20s.

By tomorrow, winds will begin to turn back onshore which will mark a noticeable warm-up with afternoon highs back into the 60s along with a few clouds at times. Rain chances stay low but the increased moisture will begin to be felt which will keep lows a lot milder Tuesday night, only dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. By Wednesday, highs return to the lower 70s ahead of our next cold front set to arrive by Thursday. This front looks to bring very little rain but will drop temperatures again by Friday back into the 30s for lows Friday morning with highs on Friday falling back into the 50s.

The overall weather pattern remains a bit more active over the long-range with warmer and rainier conditions returning for the weekend ahead of yet another cold front by early next week. High temperatures return to the 70s by Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms both days. Next Monday’s front looks to again drop temperatures back into the 50s for highs and lows back into the 30s by next Tuesday morning.

