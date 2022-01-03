COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Monday’s update includes the cumulative numbers since Dec. 30, 2021, according to the LDH.

Vaccination data has not been updated to reflect Monday, because the update is delayed, according to the LDH.

Since 12/30, 31,161 new #COVID cases have been reported to the state. That’s out of 123,530 tests. The COVID-19 dashboard will be updated with the cumulative numbers since 12/30. pic.twitter.com/vNgxMGY2O5 — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 3, 2022

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 64% of cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 31,161 new cases.

· 15 new deaths.

· 1,106 patients hospitalized (92 more than Sunday’s update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.03 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 1,375 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 41 patients hospitalized (2 more than Sunday’s update).

· 37.73 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 1,079 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 39.86 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 93 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.85 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 104 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.14 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.38 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 83 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.15 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 112 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.69 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 5 active cases among staff members.

