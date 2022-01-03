Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Jan. 3, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Monday’s update includes the cumulative numbers since Dec. 30, 2021, according to the LDH.

Vaccination data has not been updated to reflect Monday, because the update is delayed, according to the LDH.

KPLC will update it once the new data comes in.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 64% of cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22 and 75% of deaths from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 31,161 new cases.

· 15 new deaths.

· 1,106 patients hospitalized (92 more than Sunday’s update).

· 77% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 50.03 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 1,375 new cases.

· 2 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 41 patients hospitalized (2 more than Sunday’s update).

· 37.73 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 1,079 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 39.86 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 93 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.85 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 104 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.14 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 16 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.38 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 83 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.15 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 112 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.69 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 5 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

News

Dr. John Noble completes 10-year FDA study of Hip Resurfacing Device

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Patrick Deaville
A local doctor has recently helped complete a 10-year FDA landmark study regarding a Hip Resurfacing Device.

National

COVID cases rise as kids head back to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare to head back to school.

National

Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain players announced as testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the team’s return to playing after a brief winter break.

Latest News

National

US rings in new year as omicron cases surge

Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 at 12:35 AM CST
|
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption, particularly in the travel and healthcare industries.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 30, 2021

Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coronavirus

City, state officials urging NYE safety as thousands descend upon New Orleans

Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST
|
By Mykal Vincent
On one side of town, omicron is shuttering business, but in the French Quarter, New Year's Eve is a full send.

State

Louisiana breaks daily COVID record for second day in a row

Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST
|
By Mykal Vincent
A spokesperson for Governor John Bel Edwards says they cannot find a single day with more new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

National

More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down

Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST
|
The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's ever been.

National

Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID

Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:24 AM CST
|
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the global rise in new COVID-19 cases.