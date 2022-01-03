BECi offering $1,500 college scholarships

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. will be offering 15 one-year scholarships, valued at $1,500 each, to students who live within the BECi service area.

Applicants must be a BECi member or a child or a legal ward of a BECi member who has been a member in good standing for at least 12 consecutive months as of March 4, 2022. The scholarship can be used by students to attend, on a full-time basis, any Louisiana accredited institution of higher education. A complete list of requirements can be found at www.beci.org.

The scholarship is open to first-time college students and current college students who meet the requirements.

The winners will be selected at the BECi Annual Meeting on Saturday, March 26, 2022, by a random drawing.

The student does not have to be present to win. Applicants can apply online at www.beci.org or pick up an application at any of the BECi offices or at local high schools. Applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 4, 2022.

The scholarship funds are from BECi’s Share Program and unclaimed checks.

For more information, please call (337) 463-6221 or (800) 367-0275.

