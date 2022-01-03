50/50 Thursdays
Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company

Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – Apple is now the first publicly traded company to ever be worth $3 trillion.

Shares of the technology company were trading Monday at an all-time high of $182.88. The stock later pulled back from that level.

The company passed $2 trillion in 2020 and $1 trillion in 2018.

Apple shares rose 35% in 2021 partly due to the success of its iPhone 13, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

For context, Microsoft is worth about $2.5 trillion, Google owner Alphabet is worth around $2 trillion, and Amazon is worth around $1.7 trillion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

