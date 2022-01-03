50/50 Thursdays
American Job Center hosting job fair on Jan. 19

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The American Job Center will be hosting its Quarterly Job Fair on Wednesday, Jan 19, 2021.

The Job fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. - noon at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s Exhibition Hall on 900 Lakeshore Drive.

The fair allows job seekers to meet potential employers in person and to possibly take part in on-the-spot interviews.

Job seekers are strongly encouraged to wear business attire and to bring a picture ID and several copies of their current resume. It’s advisable to arrive early to ensure the opportunity to meet with employers.

Pre-registration is not required.

Veterans, who will be given priority services, are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. for exclusive access to employers until 9:30 a.m.

In addition, the Louisiana Workforce Commission Mobile Workforce Center will be on-site during the job fair to assist job seekers with online application submissions, resume writing/printing, skills assessments, and more.

The American Job Center serves Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon parishes.

The job fair is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Development Board and the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

It is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information about the job fair, you can contact the American Job Center at 337-721-4010 or email business@lwia51.com.

