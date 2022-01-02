50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2022.

Eric Wayne Robertson, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jermyre Jermar Bowers, 22, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Damon Tod Lebouef, 58, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Christopher Carl Fontenot, 42, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

William Seth Miller, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Stewart Wayne Buller, 54, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Andrea Elizabeth Jones, 52, DeRidder: Direct contempt of court; issuing worthless checks $5,000 or more, but less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.

Bradley Scott Trahan, 25, Lake Charles: Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies (3 charges); additional lighting equipment; instate detainer.

Daren Fitzgerald Dotson, 56, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; pedestrians on highways or interstate highways.

Keith Dewayne Landry, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age; in park after hours; parole detainer.

Jimmy Lee Fenetz, 56, Vinton: Operating vehicle while license is suspended; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals.

