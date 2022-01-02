50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana tops 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, health department says in rare Sunday update

In a rare Sunday update, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Jan. 2 that COVID-19...
In a rare Sunday update, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Jan. 2 that COVID-19 hospitalizations have again topped 1,000 statewide.(WBRC)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More than 1,000 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19 infections, the Louisiana Department of Health said Jan. 2, in a rare Sunday update prompted by increasing concern over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

“We would not normally be reporting COVID-19 data today,” the LDH wrote in a Twitter post, " but due to recent rapid increases amid the Omicron surge, we want to make sure we are sharing the latest.”

The post went on to say that 15,358 new cases have been reported in Louisiana since Dec. 31, out of 48,816 tests reported. And the LDH said 1,014 people were now hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, 76 percent of whom were not “up to date” on their vaccinations to protect against the disease.

The state health department described Omicron as “surging in Louisiana,” and urged those eligible to get vaccinated, boosted and to wear masks while indoors “to stay safe and protect those around you.

“Remember, testing alone is not a strategy to stay safe.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man
Michelle Odinet, former city court judge in Lafayette, La.
Lafayette judge caught using racial slurs on video resigns
Person who died in officer-involved shooting on Cline Street identified

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2022
A few showers possible early with a little sleet mixed in north of I-10
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather whiplash coming for Sunday, frost and freeze ahead for Monday morning
Louisiana Travel float
Louisiana float wins award at New Year’s Rose Parade
LSU president William Tate IV has given instructors the option to teach remotely during the...
LSU president gives instructors option to teach remotely for spring semester’s first two weeks