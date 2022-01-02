Lake Area Hospital welcomes SWLA’s first baby of 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Welcome to the world, Cash! He is the first baby to be born in 2022 in all of Southwest Louisiana.

Cash was born at 12:32 Saturday morning at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital. Weighing in at seven pounds, one ounce and 21 inches long, he is a healthy baby boy with very proud parents.

“Like 4:00, I was walking out the door to go get groceries and my water broke,” said his mother, Savanna Cross. “I came here and the rest of it broke, and I was hoping to be the first one.”

Darrius Jackson is the baby’s father.

